'Kids are excited even more this time,' five free brand new books given to all students at Bradford Elementary

PUEBLO — Students at Bradford Elementary in Pueblo got pick out and take home brand new books for free on Tuesday. It is all a part of the 'If You Give A Child A Book' Campaign through KOAA News5's partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund.

This was the second book fair at Bradford Elementary this school year, but this time, there were three additional bookcases full of brand new books.

“They're getting excited, and they're taking the time this time, and actually digging into the books and looking through each section instead of hurrying and running just getting the first ones, they see,” said Ms. Jennifer Hyslop, a teacher and the librarian at Bradford Elementary.

Every student got to pick out five books and take them home for free.

“The Book Fair is awesome. I realize we've had it once already, but doing it again, the kids are excited even more this time,” said Hyslop.

She said the new books encourage students to read more.

“Reading is very hard,” said Hyslop.

Ms. Hyslop said she makes sure students pick out books that they can read by themselves or read with someone else.

“They have to read me five words out of the book. If they can't, they have to switch out to a smaller one, and they want the book they picked. So, they're actually trying to read,” said Ms. Hyslop.

Eleanor Sheahan

She said the free book fair is a tool to motivate her students to learn.

“Stuff like this gives them the opportunity to do it at home, especially when they don't have books at home. So, now all of our kids have at least 10 books at home to read,” said Ms. Hyslop.

Ms. Hyslop said many students like to read their new books to their friends and classmates.

“It's also developing more of a community in the classroom and community is huge. Once you start developing the sense of outside yourself, you start to grow,” said Ms. Hyslop.

She said it's not just about kids' reading ability, but also their ability to get creative.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.