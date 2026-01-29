'If You Give A Child A Book' visits Bradford Elementary School in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Your generosity means students in Pueblo now have books for their home libraries! News5 and the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign partners with area schools to give students free books to take home.

Wednesday at Bradford Elementary School in Pueblo, more than 200 students picked out five books each.

Bradford's Principal, Michelle Padilla, says the school has been part of the campaign for five years, and it's nice to see their fifth graders benefit from these donations.

"They have probably developed their own personal library since preschool probably, so it has been incredible, we love that we have so many students shopping for their siblings their baby sisters, shopping for their older siblings, even their families," said Padilla.

Padilla says students received around $10,000 in free books on Wednesday.

