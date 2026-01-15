'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign visits Carmel Community School Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thanks to your help, students in southern Colorado have more books to read. News5 and the Scripps Howard Fund partner every year for the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign to give away books to children in underserved communities.

Wednesday, 500 students from Carmel Community School each received five books to take home for free thanks to your donations.

"Financially, parents have so many things to worry about, and having one less thing, I can imagine being gifted to their children is great," said Kamarra Bowens Stant with Carmel Community School. "Plus, literacy is so important, and kids need access to materials to be able to learn and grow."

The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association is a big donor, and their volunteers also helped with book donations Wednesday.

___

Shots fired on UCCS campus over parking dispute Monday, suspect in custody Alerts went out to UCCS students and faculty after a shooting on campus Monday night. News5 learned the suspected shooter was a former student as of last summer. Shots fired on UCCS campus over parking dispute Monday, suspect in custody

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.