Give A Child A Book: Help get books to children across the Colorado Springs & Pueblo areas!

One book can change the story of a child's life, and you have a chance to help make a difference in our community.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign will kick off on September 9, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across the Colorado Springs & Pueblo areas! The Scripps Howard Fund will be matching donations for the day, up to $200,000.

At KOAA, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers.

Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.