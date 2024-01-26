Donald Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3M in defamation case

A jury awarded author E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case involving former President Donald Trump.

It took the jury only a few hours to come to their decision.

Earlier in the day, Trump abruptly walked out of the New York federal courtroom as Carroll's lawyer was giving his closing argument.

Last year, a separate jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll. She was awarded $5 million at the conclusion of that trial.

In this case, Carroll's team wants the jury to understand that they believe that there's a difference between being infamous and being famous. They say Carroll was a well-known person, especially in New York City, before the cases involving Trump. They accuse Trump of going after Carroll's character, calling her a "whack job," and claiming she is a "sick" person.

“This case is about punishing Donald Trump for what he's done and what he continues to do,” Carroll's attorney, Robert Kaplan, told the jury on Friday. “This trial is about getting him to stop.”

Trump's team claimed Carroll has pursued this lawsuit in an effort to seek fame, notoriety and sell more books. Attorney Alina Habba added that this case is a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

