Denver sheriff's deputy, 33, dies of COVID-19 complications

DENVER – A 33-year-old deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department died of COVID complications Wednesday night – the second deputy with the department to die from the virus this month.

The DSD said Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo, 33, died with his family by his side. He had been a deputy in Denver for 7 years and worked at the Downtown Detention Center. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “We also ask that you pray for the members of our Department as well.”

The Denver Sheriff Latino Organization said Trujillo had recently been appointed vice president of the organization.

“We had big plans and they were taken away so swiftly from the Members and Community that we will now serve in your honor,” the group wrote. “You will be loved and missed for eternity.”

Trujillo is the second DSD deputy to die from COVID-19 this month. On May 16, 51-year-old Deputy James Herrera also died from COVID. He was also assigned to the Downtown Detention Center and was a 25-year veteran of the department.

At the time of Herrera’s death, the Denver Sheriff Department Lodge 27 of the Fraternal Order of Police said every member of its executive board except one had been infected with COVID and that some “are still suffering serious effects and complications,” but the Herrera was the first to die from COVID.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s outbreak map showed there were 1,261 total cases, including 107 staff members, who had contracted COVID-19 at the Downtown Detention Center in an outbreak reported in late April.

The Colorado Department of Corrections started offering a $500 incentive for its staff members to get vaccinated in late March, as only about 44% of staff within the prison system – which does not include the county jail – had been vaccinated at the end of March.

The city is not tracking how many of its deputies receive the vaccine.

