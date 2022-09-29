Denver police officer shot in Broomfield, suspect deceased

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver police officer was shot in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, the Denver Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The injured officer, who works in DPD's fugitive unit, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital, the department said. They are stable and talking with doctors, multiple source told Denver7. The department also confirmed the officer was stable but did not say what their condition was.

The Broomfield Police Department is leading the investigation.

AIRTRACKER7

DPD's fugitive unit was in the area around 3 p.m. searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation, according to Broomfield PD Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett.

Denver officers spotted the suspect in a white vehicle heading southbound on Sheridan.

While turning left onto Midway, the white vehicle crashed into a blue car. The suspect got out and attempted to carjack a third vehicle with someone inside but were unsuccessful, Haslett said during a press conference.

The suspect took off running and shot at Denver officers, who fired back and fatally struck the suspect.

AIRTRACKER7

Haslett said no other officers or civilians were injured. A woman was in the white vehicle with the suspect at the time of the incident, according Haslett. As of 5:30 p.m., Haslett said she has not been taken into custody, and investigators are working to determine her involvement.

The intersection will be closed for sometime as Broomfield investigators collect evidence. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Colorado State Patrol is at the scene for traffic control.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.