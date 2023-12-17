CPW looking for buck that gored woman in Silver Cliff

SILVER CLIFF — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a mule deer buck that attacked a woman outside the door of her home and gored her on Saturday evening.

In a news release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the attack happened Saturday night in Silver Cliff, about 55 miles west of Pueblo.

According to the release, The victim told CPW officers that she was attacked by a small buck mule deer after leaving the front door of her home. The buck was described as having two spikes on each antler.

The woman suffered a puncture wound to her left leg and bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

The news release says that CPW is concerned the deer has lost its fear of humans, possibly as a result of being fed by them. The release says that when deer lose their fear of humans, they become dangerous and that's why the animal will be euthanized if found.

Click here to read about why it's illegal and dangerous to feed deer and other wildlife.

