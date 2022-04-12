One suspect, one K9 officer dog dies in Manitou Springs police shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — One person and one K9 officer dog have died following a police shooting in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue.

According to the Manitou Springs Police Department, just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, an officer-involved shooting took place after a report of a person menacing others with a firearm.

The Manitou Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue and contacted the suspect.

During that contact, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Manitou Springs Police Department subsequently returned fire, striking the suspect.

Life-saving measures were immediately started until medical personnel arrived but the suspect died on the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said one K9 officer dog died in the line of duty. The K9's handler was not injured and no other deputies or officers were injured.

Per department policies, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting because both the Manitou Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office fired rounds at the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available both on-air and online.