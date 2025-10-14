Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volunteers needed for Mt. Carmel's Stand Down for Colorado's Homeless Veterans

Homeless veterans in Colorado Springs will get help staying warm this winter. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting its annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on October 21 at Weidner Field.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is asking for volunteers for its 27th Annual Stand Down for Colorado's Homeless Veterans.

The Stand Down is happening Tuesday, October 21 at Weidner Field, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to Mt. Carmel, the Stand Down aims to provide homeless veterans in El Paso County with clothing and other much needed services. They say last year, the Stand Down connected more than 125 homeless veterans to 50 community partners.

“As challenges have increased for our veterans, we are facing a greater need for volunteers for this year’s Homeless Veterans Stand Down,” said Shannon Olin, Director of Military, Veteran and Family Services. “This collaborative effort brings together numerous support organizations to ensure veterans receive the resources they need to move toward a more stable and secure future.”

Mt. Carmel says they need 150 volunteers to serve the expected 125 homeless veterans participating.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to do the following:

  • encompasses a tremendous number of volunteer opportunities
  • setup
  • tear down
  • escort veterans throughout the various stations

To learn more about volunteering opportunities with Mt. Carmel or to volunteer for the Stand Down, you can them at (719)772-7000.

