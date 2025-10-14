Volunteers needed for Mt. Carmel's Stand Down for Colorado's Homeless Veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is asking for volunteers for its 27th Annual Stand Down for Colorado's Homeless Veterans.

The Stand Down is happening Tuesday, October 21 at Weidner Field, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to Mt. Carmel, the Stand Down aims to provide homeless veterans in El Paso County with clothing and other much needed services. They say last year, the Stand Down connected more than 125 homeless veterans to 50 community partners.

“As challenges have increased for our veterans, we are facing a greater need for volunteers for this year’s Homeless Veterans Stand Down,” said Shannon Olin, Director of Military, Veteran and Family Services. “This collaborative effort brings together numerous support organizations to ensure veterans receive the resources they need to move toward a more stable and secure future.”

Mt. Carmel says they need 150 volunteers to serve the expected 125 homeless veterans participating.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to do the following:



encompasses a tremendous number of volunteer opportunities

setup

tear down

escort veterans throughout the various stations

To learn more about volunteering opportunities with Mt. Carmel or to volunteer for the Stand Down, you can them at (719)772-7000.

