Veterans in Colorado Springs push for stronger voice in state policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Veterans gathered at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Tuesday evening to meet with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet as part of his ongoing campaign for governor.

The event focused on what veterans want from Colorado’s next governor, and how to improve support systems for the state’s veteran community.

Jason Shoffit, a 20-year Air Force veteran and technology committee lead for the Veterans Beer Club, said many veterans feel their voices aren’t being heard outside of veteran-only spaces.

“Being able to balance to where we don't feel like… just because we are veterans that our voice is not being heard by anybody outside of our own organizations,” said Shoffit.

Shoffit said financial stability is one of the biggest issues facing veterans in Colorado Springs, where housing and living costs have surged over the past several years.

“If there could be just a little bit of sanity added to the financial increase, I think that would really help out a lot of vets in this area,” said Shoffit.

Shoffit also emphasized that veterans want more than just a seat at a public meeting.

“Hopefully getting a seat at the table would be nice where we can come to these open forums and speak freely,” said Shoffit.

Veterans share their top priorities

In addition to financial concerns, veterans at the meeting raised other major issues they want the next governor to prioritize, which include the following:



access to healthcare and mental health services

housing affordability and homelessness

transportation and access to services in rural areas

improved support for veteran families and spouses

stronger public-private partnerships for veteran programs



Senator Bennet responds: “Real priorities, then execute them.”

Senator Bennet acknowledged the concerns and said the state needs a stronger partnership between public agencies and private organizations to improve veteran services.

“What we’ve got to do is figure out a set of real priorities for our vets in Colorado and then execute them,” said Senator Bennet.

Senator Bennet also pointed to successful suicide-prevention programs in Colorado, like the “Next Chapter” initiative, and said they must be expanded and replicated statewide.

“That unfortunately has been cut because of budget crises… the most important thing that we can do is help people save their own lives.”

He said veterans are best supported by other veterans and that Colorado should be a place where veterans can find good-paying jobs and retire.

“We have to figure out how to make Colorado a better place to be a veteran… into decent paying jobs… and a place where people want to retire,” said Senator Bennet.

What Happens Next

Senator Bennet said he will continue holding similar meetings across Colorado and plans to release a policy document based on the feedback gathered from veterans statewide.

“Veterans are not a special interest group. Veterans are a core of who we are as Coloradans," said Senator Bennet.

Shoffit said he’ll be watching to see if Senator Bennet follows through on his promises.

“It would be nice with any politician if they say they're going to try to work on something that they actually do it, plain and simple,” said Shoffit.

