Veterans honored in Colorado Springs for ongoing service to community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The American flag flew proudly outside City Hall Friday afternoon, but it was the service of two local veterans that took center stage.

Joe Lewis and Robert McLaughlin were both recognized with the Spirit of Colorado Springs Flag Day Awards for transforming their military experiences into missions of lifelong service.

“I’m humbled and honored,” said Joe Lewis, a veteran who served across multiple branches of the military, including the Army Field Artillery, Army National Guard, Marine Corps, and later the U.S. Air Force.

Lewis’ journey began with a career in aviation, but a serious back injury ended his ability to fly. He transitioned to the airline industry, only to return to active duty following the 9/11 attacks. Throughout his service, one constant remained, the painful loss of fellow service members.

“Two of my friends had kids on the way they never got to meet,” shared Lewis. “It really impressed upon me that these kids have to go through their most crucial formative years without one of life’s biggest mentors.”

Motivated by those losses, Lewis founded ‘Angels of America’s Fallen’, a nonprofit organization that supports the children of fallen military and first responders.

The program funds extracurricular activities such as sports, music, and the arts, areas in which their parents would have been their biggest supporters.

“These children are at greater risk for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, school dropout, and even suicide after the traumatic loss of their parent," explained Lewis. “Our goal is that no child should have to wait for support when their parent makes the ultimate sacrifice.”

Friday, the organization serves thousands of children nationwide, offering long-term, individualized support designed to foster healing and resilience.

Veteran support doesn’t end with those who made the ultimate sacrifice. For those who return home, help is also close to hand, thanks to Robert McLaughlin, a 29-year Army veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

McLaughlin is the founder of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans transition successfully to civilian life. The center offers career services, counseling, housing assistance and entrepreneurial support.

“I get to help veterans live their life, find jobs, get counseling, start businesses and be great members of this community,” said McLaughlin. “The veteran suicide rate is way too high. We want to provide hope where someone might be spiraling.”

Mt. Carmel began as a shared vision between McLaughlin and his late mentor, fellow veteran Jay Trevino. Friday, it serves as a lifeline to thousands in the veteran community.

“If you have a superpower or a skill that you want to use to help veterans, come and see us,” encouraged McLaughlin.

Both Lewis and McLaughlin were honored for their continued service, a recognition they say reflects the community’s commitment to its veterans.

“No one has to donate, volunteer, or recognize us,” said Lewis. “But when it happens, it’s a lot of goodness that you can’t help but feel good about.”

“It means the city cares about veterans,” added McLaughlin. “It means they value the work we’re doing. We’re so honored to be recognized.”

Their efforts exemplify a powerful truth, for many veterans, the mission to serve doesn’t end with a uniform, it evolves into something that can transform lives.

To learn more about ‘Angels of America’s Fallen’, click here. To learn more about Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center click here.

