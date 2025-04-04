Veterans face digital dangers: How lack of tech savvy makes them targets for online exploitation

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many veterans, returning to civilian life comes with its own set of challenges, one of the most pressing being the rise of online threats that exploit their lack of digital literacy.

Despite their bravery in service, veterans are increasingly becoming the target of cybercriminals, many of whom prey on their unfamiliarity with the digital world.

"I wouldn't touch a computer because I was afraid of getting taken advantage of again," says Terri Branch, a military veteran who fell victim to a deceptive financial offer.

Branch's trust in technology was shattered after he lost his car due to a fraudulent financial company.

He recalls, "I was trying to teach myself how to use a computer, and this company called me…they said they were from a financial company, advising me to sign up with them."

What followed was a painful realization: "They took possession of my automobile, and they were overcharging me for my monthly payments. After they took the car, I still had to pay it off."

Branch's story is not unique. According to a survey from AARP, military adults are 40% more likely to fall victim to online exploitation than non-veterans, with those in low-income households, rural areas, or with disabilities being the most vulnerable.

Logan Montgomery, the founder of Veterans Digital Ally, is on a mission to address this growing concern. Based in Colorado Springs, his organization helps veterans navigate their digital risks, secure their online information, and avoid being taken advantage of online.

Montgomery explains, "The majority of veterans, compared to non-veterans, find it potentially unnecessary or too complicated to participate in the digital world."

With more than half of veterans in the U.S. over the age of 60, many have never fully embraced technology and are therefore prime targets for digital threats.

Montgomery adds, "Veterans in retirement homes or hospice care, for instance, are often isolated and may just need a little connection online. This is when predators step in."

Montgomery outlines the most common ways veterans are exploited, which include benefit buyout schemes, threatening deportations, romance-related exploitation, identity theft, and more.

"Isolation is a big factor," said Montgomery, "Veterans are often in vulnerable positions, either because of age, disability, or living in rural areas. Exploiters prey on that."

To protect themselves, veterans are advised to gain digital literacy, including using multi-factor authentication and recognizing warning signs such as requests for sensitive information like Social Security numbers.

If a veteran suspects they have been taken advantage of, Montgomery encourages them to report it immediately to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

"The sooner you report it, the sooner resources can be allocated to help you," he says.

After losing trust in technology, Branch found help through Montgomery and Veterans Digital Ally.

"I'm learning now because everything is totally digital. You can't even pay a bill without using a computer, and you have to give certain information over the phone," he explains.

With Montgomery's help, Branch is regaining his confidence.

"Once your confidence is stolen, you lose hope, said Branch "But organizations like this help us get our confidence back. Once you find help, you start to trust again, and that makes a huge difference."

As Branch continues his journey into the digital age, he encourages others to take the same step.

"Find organizations like Mr. Logan’s, because they help us get our confidence back," said Branch.

Montgomery also offers a simple yet effective piece of advice for both veterans and their families: “Slow down…If you find yourself rushed or intimidated, don’t respond quickly. It might be anxiety-inducing, but it’s important to take a step back."

For younger generations, Montgomery advocates the "five on the fives" practice reaching out to five friends on the fifth of every month to stay connected and prevent isolation. This simple act can help veterans feel supported and identify any potential issues before they escalate.

