Veteran-owned aerospace and defense firm expanding in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A veteran-owned aerospace and defense firm is expanding in Colorado Springs! Thursday, the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation announced ITS will bring 500 new high-paying jobs to the area.

ITS specializes in the following:



cybersecurity

IT

engineering

space systems support

Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Hassan Campbell, President of ITS, spoke about how the company's growth will do the following:



help veterans

create jobs

bring more economic development to the city

"As other cities, in other states, try to pull some of the capabilities and customers away from Colorado Springs, investing in Colorado Springs is going to allow us collectively to keep those customers and opportunities here in our own backyard," said Campbell.

ITS says this expansion will solidify southern Colorado's role as a national hub for innovation in aerospace, defense and cybersecurity.

