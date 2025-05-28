VA Clinic hosting event to promote activity and support homeless program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is hosting its 15th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event Wednesday.

It will be held at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, which is located on Centennial Boulevard.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to promote a more active and physical life style for its employees and support the VA Homeless Program.

Participants can either walk or run for around 1.25 miles. The walk will be led by the following:



James Crabtree, the assistant director of the Pikes Peak region

Victor Gomez, the southern Colorado site manager

the VA ECHCS Whole Health team

Remember to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated if you're participating in the event. Veterans and staff can also learn about the VA Move Program and enjoy healthy treat samples.

“Help yourself while helping others by participating in the VA2K,” said Vicki Gauthier, VA ECHCS Employee Whole Health Coordinator. “Incorporating self-care into your day can improve your health and help manage stress, allowing you to be more present in your personal and professional life. Additionally, the annual VA2K events held across the nation generates millions of dollars in donated goods to support homeless veterans.”

Those who attend are asked to bring the following to support the VA Homeless Program:



gift cards (King Soopers, Walmart)

phone minute cards

air mattresses (full or queen)

kitchen and bath move-in supplies

individually packaged snacks

toiletries and personal care items (no samples, please)

lip balm/Chapstick

For more information about the event, you can email the Acting Public Affairs Officer, Nick Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.

