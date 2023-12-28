Upcoming Denver exhibition highlights Colorado veterans' fine photography

DENVER — Twenty-seven Colorado veterans will have their fine art photography highlighted in an upcoming exhibit in Denver.

The exhibit, titled Through Their Lens | Personal Projects by Veterans, will have a grand opening at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center’s new space in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District on Jan. 13.

The gallery is the culmination of the art center's Veterans Workshop Series, which veterans could participate in, free of charge, for six months of advanced photography course. Since 2017, 60 local veterans have completed the course

The upcoming veteran photography exhibit is the largest that the art center has presented, and includes 57 photos by 10 artists in the current class and 17 alumni.

The current class includes:



Jason Alfaro

Robert Grimmer

Mike Lowell

Ozell McKinney

Chris Morrow

Col. Gurney F. Pearsall, Jr., M.D.

Amaury Perez-Pulido

Cherie Sutton

Ray Trujillo

Ken Tschappat

And the alumni include:

Rich Caldwell

Rich Cancellare

Michael Ciavatta

Amy Forestieri

Donald M. Gardner

Elane Graves

Marla Keown

Jeff Mallo

Aaron Middleton

Andrew Morris

Eleanor Nesim

Chuck Rasco

Yvens Alex Saintil

Carl Steitz

Mike Teubner

Keal Vigil

Dev Wiggers

“Each artist was asked to consider a personal project and to explore a narrative that goes beyond a single frame," explained Samantha Johnston, CPAC executive director and curator. "The result is a broad range of subject matter, because each project is a deeply personal expression of the individual. For example, Cherie Sutton’s layered self-portraits explore her experience with aging combined with her multifaceted personality and lifestyle. Jason Alfaro’s portrait series of his friend Santos, a former Marine and Green Beret, underscores the transformative power of relationships, whether with the land, animals, or one another."

While the exhibit is free, copies of the exhibition catalog are available for $16 here. The proceeds support CPAC’s Veterans Workshop Series.

The exhibit, which is free, is open from Jan. 12 until Feb. 17 at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, located at 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, in Denver. An opening reception is scheduled for Jan 13 from 5-8 p.m.