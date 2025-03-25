Watch Now
CommunityYou Are Not Alone

Actions

Unclaimed veteran's son makes flight to attend father's ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

More than 100 people showed up at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery this morning for a ceremony for an unclaimed veteran, but there was a surprise.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 100 people showed up at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery Tuesday morning for a ceremony for an unclaimed veteran, but there was a surprise.

Initially, Jim E. Van Hoose Jr. was marked as an unclaimed veteran. That status is given when a veteran dies and no known family can come to claim the remains.

So, the community is encouraged to come show support on the veteran's behalf.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Community invited to service for unclaimed veteran Tuesday

Aidan Hulting

The cemetery sometimes gets a small number to come pay their respects. But in Tuesday's ceremony, more than 100 people showed up, including Van Hoose's son Shawn.

Shawn Van Hoose
Shawn Van Hoose

Shawn found out about his father's passing late Monday night after his brother told him he saw it on social media, so Shawn and his family hopped on a plane from Salem, Oregon so they could be at the cemetery.

Shawn Van Hoose and Family
Shawn Van Hoose and Family

"So we planned this whole ceremony to be an unclaimed veteran's ceremony, that's the way that we had received the information," said Skyler Holmes, Pikes Peak National Cemetery Director. "We went through our normal checks and all of that to ensure that we couldn't locate any next of kin. And this morning we had the next of kin, the son of the decedent, actually show up and introduced himself as the son of Mr. Van Hoose."

Shawn says he is grateful, as well as overwhelmed and shocked about the turnout at Tuesday's ceremony. He also added how important it is to honor our veterans and also show support for their families.

___



Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading

Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month.

Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center