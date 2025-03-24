Pikes Peak National Cemetery hosting a service for an unclaimed Veteran Tuesday, community invited

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is inviting you to attend a ceremony for an unclaimed veteran that will be taking place on Tuesday.

The veteran has been identified as U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Jim E. Van Hoose Jr.

Hoose Jr. served from August 30, 1973 - October of 1973 with his last duty assignment being with the 2nd RTBN, RTR, MCRD, San Diego, CA.

The service will be held at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 9 a.m. in Shelter 2. If you, or anyone you know, knew Hoose Jr., we would like to speak with you. Send us an email here.

News5 was at the last unclaimed veteran service for Air Force Veteran Sergeant Leroy Abbott, who served during the Vietnam War. News5's Dianne Derby tracked down a couple who worked with Abbott on their ranch before Abbott made his way to Pueblo from Kansas.

