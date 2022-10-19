Air Force veteran Israel Del Toro Jr. and family to receive new mortgage-free home

PEYTON — American hero SMSgt Israel “DT’” Del Toro Jr. and his family will be welcomed to their new mortgage-free smart home by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Wednesday.

In December 2005, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr.'s Humvee hit an IED in Afghanistan and the blast left him with severe burns on over 80% of his body.

SMSgt Del Toro lost all the fingers on his left hand while the fingers on his right hand were amputated at his knuckles.

In March 2006, doctors told him he would never walk again, or breathe on his own. However, SMSgt Del Toro said he was not about to accept that diagnosis.

"I left the hospital walking and breathing on my own, but it still took the recovery almost another three years," said SMSgt Del Toro.

SMSgt Del Toro retired in 2019 and shares his story with others to inspire them.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's smart home program specializes in building adapted smart homes to help America's most catastrophically injured veterans reclaim their independence.

SMSgt Del Toro's home has been modified to be completely accessible. It's been made with automatic doors and wider hallways.

All the features of the home can also be controlled via an app or touch screens built into the home.

The Del Toros will be escorted to their new home by a procession of Patriot Guard Riders and first responders.

News5's Collette Borden spoke with SMSgt Del Toro last August about the Taliban takeover.

When asked about the takeover, SMSgt Del Toro said the first emotion that comes to mind is anger, followed by disappointment and sadness.

"It's not the exit that's upsetting, it's the way you did it. And I think there could've been a better way to do it. That anger can overwhelm some people, that frustration, that disappointment. The question: was it worth it?" said SMSgt Del Toro Jr.

News5's Dianne Derby will have more about the Del Toros welcome home tonight on News5 at 6 p.m.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.