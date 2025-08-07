'Thank you': VFW Post in Cañon City secures roof repairs after News5 report

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A VFW Post in Cañon City is getting some repairs for its badly damaged roof. News5 first reported on the damage at the VFW Post 4061 in May.

Peter Ziehli, Post Commander of VFW Post 4061, contacted News5 for help. Ziehli estimated that fixing the roof damage would cost $150,000. He says financing has been difficult.

"It's been quite a ride,... ups and downs," said Ziehli.

Since then, a local roofing company that read the first report has stepped up to help.

"We got a number of donations. In fact, $3,000," said Ziehli. "JNM Elite Roofing gave me a call that he wanted to help us."

John DeLeon, owner of JNM Elite Roofing LLC, says he learned about the roof damage through the News5 app.

"Veterans,... they need all the help they can get," said DeLeon. "I called right after reading the article. I called and talked to Peter and asked him if I could come and take a look at the roof."

DeLeon says quotes can get expensive, but he decided to cut the price down to $40,000.

"His quote is saving us over $110,000," said Ziehli.

As a veteran, DeLeon says he wants to help other veterans in the community.

"I'm just trying to help everybody that I can. I'm not here to make money," said DeLeon.

He says the construction will begin next Monday and be completed at the end of the week.

"I want to give tremendous thank you for helping us reach out to the community," Ziehli said.

Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park The park is home to rattlesnakes, and rangers work to protect them while also keeping the public safe. Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.