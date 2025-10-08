'Thank you': Cañon City VFW’s roof repair is close to completion after months of uncertainty

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Cañon City veterans group is finally seeing progress after months of uncertainty and financial strain.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post is getting a brand-new roof thanks to the generosity of a local roofing company.

“It means a lot to me… we’ve been in this building for 24 years,” said veteran Clint Allen.

The building’s roof had been heavily damaged, forcing the post into financial hardship. When News5 first reported on the issue five months ago, the future of the post was in question.

John DeLeon, owner of a local roofing company, saw the story on News5 and decided to step in to help them.

“I try to help everybody that I can. I’m not here to make millions of dollars,” said DeLeon.

Now, weeks later, the project is reaching the finish line.

“We started about a week ago, and they should be done this week,” said DeLeon. “Some of the money is coming out of my own pocket, but at the same time, it’s helping other veterans.”

For this community, the repairs mean far more than just fixing a roof.

The VFW Post is a gathering place for local veterans, where they support one another and host community meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“That’s what we’re planning now, Thanksgiving. We usually feed about 900 people,” said Allen. “It’s going to be a blessing and a reward for us. We appreciate the roofer, John.”

With construction nearing completion this week, the VFW 4061 is ready to have veterans again just in time for the holidays.

