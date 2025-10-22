Stand Down helps homeless veterans in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It is estimated there are close to 300 veterans in El Paso County who are homeless.

An event called the Stand Down sponsored by the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center just happened at Weidner Field to offer some relief to those veterans.

“The goal is no homeless veterans at all,” said even coordinator, Mark Smith.

The event is a nod to Stand Downs that happened during World War II.

“To give the soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen rest and recuperation,” said Smith.

The Stand Down in Colorado offers both short and long-term aid options for homeless veterans.

Service like health checks and haircuts are available. If they are willing, there is an option that provides immediate housing and a support plan for homeless veterans.

"That program runs for 30 days," said Smith. "The goal at the end of that 30 days, is to have a job and a place to live."

The program has a high rate of getting people off the streets when the participate. At the same time, no one is forced to get help, and some decline services.

One Stand Down event will not solve the homeless issue, but it does create connections that make a difference toward resolving the issue.

