Southern Colorado honors those who served on Veterans Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Veterans Day, several ceremonies were held across southern Colorado to honor those who served and their families.

You can view some of those ceremonies below:

Pueblo Veterans Day Ceremony

The Home of Heroes is honoring its heroes on Veterans Day. The annual Pueblo Veterans Day Ceremony was held at the Riverwalk.

Numbers from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs show around 1,200 military veterans live in Pueblo County.

Fountain ceremony

In Fountain, veterans were honored with a special ceremony hosted by the following:



American Legion Post 38

VFW Post 6461

City of Fountain

The event featured the following:



flag raising

color guard from Mesa Ridge High School's Navy JROTC

a keynote speaker

Longtime Legionnaire Paul Romero received a special quilt presentation. Romero served as a combat medic during the Korean War and later at Camp Carson before it became Fort Carson.

A free lunch was provided to all veterans and guests by the volunteer group "Fountain Up."

Palmer Lake lights star

In Palmer Lake, the town's signature star was lit in honor of Veterans Day.

Two Palmer Lake community members who served in the armed forces were chosen to light the star on Sundance Mountain. Officials say they were Roger Moseley and Marty Brozik.

Mosely is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate. After 350 combat missions and a Purple Heart in Vietnam, he moved into the test pilot world where he tested stealth fighters and managed the B2 bomber.

Brozik is also a U.S Air Force Academy graduate. She worked on the development and acquisition of aircraft and spacecraft capabilities.

News5 would like to thank both Mosely and Brozik for their service.

Veteran gets new home

A veteran in El Paso County and his family received the home of their dreams on Veterans Day for free.

David Green joined the Navy in 2009 and served four years. He and his family recently moved to Fort Carson as civilians, and they had been struggling to find permanent housing.

Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront stepped in to give the Green family a new home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Veterans Day, they received the home mortgage-free in recognition of Green's service and sacrifice.

"This is amazing for anyone and for us to be able to receive this home and be able to know that it's gonna be mortgage-free and be able to save the money and... establish things for our kids," said Green. "It's amazing."

News5 would like to thank Green for his service and congratulate his family on the new home.

___

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs. Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.