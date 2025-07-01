Reminder to be mindful of veterans living with PTSD this Fourth of July

COLORADO (KOAA) — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is encouraging everyone to be mindful of veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) this Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of the holiday, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for veterans living with PTSD. They can bring back memories of trauma and trigger the following:



anxiety

flashbacks

trouble sleeping



“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” said Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell, VA ECHCS PTSD program manager. “People who've experienced trauma might have diverse reactions to things like fireworks displays and unpredictable loud noises. It is important that communities and individuals consider the impact these triggers may have on their veteran neighbors. We must also remember that individuals who have PTSD have an incredible amount of resilience and strength.”

The VA ECHCS asks you to talk with your neighbors ahead of time if you plan to light fireworks.

If you are a veteran with PTSD, the following tips and resources are available:



Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VA Eastern Colorado, you can call (720)723-7310 (Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center) or (719)327-5660 option 4 (PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic) to talk with the mental health team.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1, or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

To learn more about PTSD, visit the VA National Center's website.

