Pueblo honoring Purple Heart recipients this Remembrance Day

Purple Heart recipients are being honored in the Home of Heroes. The local Military Order of the Purple Heart asked if Pueblo City Hall could be lit purple for Thursday's Remembrance Day.
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Purple Heart recipients are being honored in the Home of Heroes. The local Military Order of the Purple Heart asked if Pueblo City Hall could be lit purple for Thursday's Remembrance Day.

The City of Pueblo responded by making City Hall purple for the whole week.

"It's a nice reminder to say that look, we have a community of veterans, we have a community, not only Medal of Honor recipients, but Purple Heart recipients, and it's a good way to honor them and not forget their sacrifice," said Brian McCain, City of Pueblo Chief of Staff.

According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, about two million people have been awarded the Purple Heart, which is given to military members who were wounded or killed in the line of duty.

