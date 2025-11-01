Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityYou Are Not Alone

Actions

Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosting 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' Wednesday

Veterans speaking with someone hiring
KOAA News5
Veterans speaking with someone hiring<br/>
Veterans speaking with someone hiring
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPFWC) is hosting the 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' on Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

The event center is located on Palmer Park Boulevard.

The job fair is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., it will be open to the following:

  • general public
  • transitioning military
  • Guard or Reserve personnel
  • veterans and their families

The fair aims to offer civilian and military job seekers an opportunity to connect with numerous employers in one location.

“We look forward to having more than 100 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, Communications and Public Relations Manager at PPFWC.

The following industries will be at the job fair:

  • construction 
  • customer services/sales 
  • cyber security 
  • Department of Defense contractors 
  • drivers/transportation 
  • education 
  • financial/insurance/business  
  • food service 
  • government 
  • health care 
  • hospitality 
  • information technology/technical (non-defense related) 
  • Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local 
  • Manufacturing 
  • Staffing Agencies 

If you attend the job fair, you are asked to bring several copies of your résumé. For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Workforce Center's website.

___

National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint

The national agency responsible for accrediting the the Air Force Academy is giving them 30 days to respond to a complaint.

National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Resources

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center