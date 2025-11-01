Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosting 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPFWC) is hosting the 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' on Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Event Center.
The event center is located on Palmer Park Boulevard.
The job fair is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., it will be open to the following:
- general public
- transitioning military
- Guard or Reserve personnel
- veterans and their families
The fair aims to offer civilian and military job seekers an opportunity to connect with numerous employers in one location.
“We look forward to having more than 100 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, Communications and Public Relations Manager at PPFWC.
The following industries will be at the job fair:
- construction
- customer services/sales
- cyber security
- Department of Defense contractors
- drivers/transportation
- education
- financial/insurance/business
- food service
- government
- health care
- hospitality
- information technology/technical (non-defense related)
- Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local
- Manufacturing
- Staffing Agencies
If you attend the job fair, you are asked to bring several copies of your résumé. For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Workforce Center's website.
