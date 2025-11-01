Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosting 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPFWC) is hosting the 'Community & Veterans Job Fair' on Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

The event center is located on Palmer Park Boulevard.

The job fair is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., it will be open to the following:



general public

transitioning military

Guard or Reserve personnel

veterans and their families

The fair aims to offer civilian and military job seekers an opportunity to connect with numerous employers in one location.

“We look forward to having more than 100 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, Communications and Public Relations Manager at PPFWC.

The following industries will be at the job fair:



construction

customer services/sales

cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

drivers/transportation

education

financial/insurance/business

food service

government

health care

hospitality

information technology/technical (non-defense related)

Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local

Manufacturing

Staffing Agencies

If you attend the job fair, you are asked to bring several copies of your résumé. For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Workforce Center's website.

___

National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint The national agency responsible for accrediting the the Air Force Academy is giving them 30 days to respond to a complaint. National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.