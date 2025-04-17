New Veterans Express Care clinic opens at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) opened a Veterans Express Care (Vet Express) at its PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, which is located on Centennial Boulevard.

Veterans will be able to walk in and be treated for minor health conditions, which include the following:



coughs/cold/flu

sore throat

ear problems

urinary symptoms

skin conditions

minor injuries

strep throat

sprains/strains

lower back pain

Any veteran who is enrolled in VA health care can use Vet Express.

“This is an exciting new component of care we here at VA Eastern Colorado are ready to provide to our veterans,” said Paul Roberts, VA ECHCS Acting Director. “As a military retiree myself, I understand that there exists a space where we can’t wait some days, and we need care as soon as possible. That is what Vet Express will give veterans.”

Vet Express will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Veterans will check in at the front desk and ask to be seen by the Primary Care Team.

