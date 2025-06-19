Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center receives funding, part of 'Jay Day' campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center received major support Wednesday. It's a part of the Phil Long Dealership's 'Jay Day' campaign, which honors the legacy of their former President and CEO Jay Cimino.

Mr. Cimino founded Mt. Carmel. He passed away last year.

The donation comes from every car sold during the month of April. This year, $43,500 is going to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

"The check presentation helps us to keep helping military veterans and their families," said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. "Mr. Cimino's guidance over 11 years ago was... a beacon of support for those who served."

McLaughlin says the donation will support key programs at the center, including behavioral health counseling and job placement services.

The Phil Long Dealerships also presented donations to four other community-oriented organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities.

