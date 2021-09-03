Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosts Patriot's Day Give Back

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting their 6th annual Patriot's Day Give Back event today.

Organizers have prepared hundreds of boxes of food to distribute to local veterans and their families.

Mt. Carmel says this is a way to show how much the community cares about our military families and the sacrifices they make.

"In the way of helping people with their utilities, their rent, broken vehicles and of course you know housing and food are always important, so we use this as an opportunity to highlight that support that we provide at no cost to the military community," explains Paul Price, Director of Operations for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

There will also be a limited amount of sports equipment and other items provided by partner agencies.

The Patriot's Day Give Back event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 3.

Contact:

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

veteranscenter.org

719-309-4714

KOAA News5 is partnering with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, plus other organizations and government agencies to support our active-duty, guard, reserve, and veteran community.

You Are Not Alone provides mental health resources and connections to assist you and your family.

