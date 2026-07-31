Mt. Carmel services expand to Westcliffe, providing resources and support

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KOAA) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center says it is now renewing and expanding outreach in Westcliffe and throughout Custer County to reinforce its commitment to veterans and military families in the region.

The organization calls the effort a "boots on the ground" presence to ensure that veterans in Westcliffe have consistent access to resources and support.

Throughout Westcliffe, veterans and families can access a range of support services, including;



Veteran service officer referrals

VA benefits navigation

Employment and career assistance, including support for business ownership

Behavioral health resources

Connections to supportive services such as emergency and financial assistance

“Mt. Carmel’s mission has been to stand in the gap where systems fall short—and to do so with humility, partnership, and follow-through."





“Returning to Westcliffe and expanding services across Southern Colorado is a natural extension of that mission.” Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel

The monthly outreach for Custer County will happen at the West Custer County Library (209 Main Street) on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Mt. Carmel at (719)309-4719 or visit their website.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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