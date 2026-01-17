Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosts annual Salute to Heroes in Pueblo

More than 300 people showed up, raising more than $70,000.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is celebrating and helping military veterans. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted its annual Salute to Heroes event at the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum with a dinner and entertainment.

The event is meant to raise money to help out Pueblo's military veterans and their families.

News5 spoke with one of the veterans who was honored Friday about what this event meant to him.

"Very grateful to them, like I said, I am a proud veteran, and I would go do it again in a minute, I have no problem with that," said Frank Cirullo, a Purple Heart Recipient.

Cripple Creek and Woodland Park join more than 30 cities statewide with the "Main Street community" designation.

