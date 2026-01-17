Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosts annual Salute to Heroes in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is celebrating and helping military veterans. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted its annual Salute to Heroes event at the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum with a dinner and entertainment.

The event is meant to raise money to help out Pueblo's military veterans and their families.

News5 spoke with one of the veterans who was honored Friday about what this event meant to him.

"Very grateful to them, like I said, I am a proud veteran, and I would go do it again in a minute, I have no problem with that," said Frank Cirullo, a Purple Heart Recipient.

More than 300 people showed up, raising more than $70,000.

___

Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities Cripple Creek and Woodland Park join more than 30 cities statewide with the "Main Street community" designation. Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.