'Motivating and uplifting,' The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride rolls through Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 35 wounded veterans rode their bikes through Colorado Springs this week as part of The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride. The adaptive cycling event helps veterans rediscover their strength.

Riding on two wheels or three, the wounded warriors began the soldier ride at the U.S. Air Force Base North Gate. One of the riders leading the way was Tara Octaviano.

Octaviano is an U.S. Army veteran. She served more than 16 years in the military.

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride

“I was an Adjutant General,” said Octaviano. “I had a lot of great assignments. I went to Argentina, I served in Germany, I went to Kuwait.”

She rode beside a number of military members from different branches.

“I can't explain it. It's just like I have chills in my body because it's just wonderful to be around your fellow veterans,” said Octaviano.

The wounded warriors stick together, navigating the road as a unit, just like they did in service.

“We always had a buddy in the military. You never leave your buddy. You never leave a fallen soldier behind and having that ride or die next to you, it's so motivating and uplifting, because it's like, I know that he's got my back or she's got my back. I'm not alone,” said Octaviano.

Eleanor Sheahan

The group had a police escort, support from firefighters and plenty of people waving and cheering them on. The Colorado Springs community celebrated as they zipped by.

For one rider, it was a homecoming.

“I used to live in Colorado Springs for nine years,” said Emmitt Chang, who's father served 28 years in the United States Air Force. “He retired a couple years ago, and then I did my time in the Marine Corps."

Chang admits he has not cycled since he left Colorado Springs, so he is taking it one pedal at a time.

“I think I am going to be a lifelong cycler again,” said Chang.

Lorinda Putter is a Soldier Ride specialist. Putter has completed a Soldier Ride nearly every month for the past seven years. She said the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride was made for military members to get outside, get moving, and get connected.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Brings back memories of what it was like when you were a kid out riding your bike, and now they have 40 new friends to hang out with and talk to and get past.... some troubling times,” said Putter.

Octaviano said being on the bike has helped her physical and mental health.

“It encourages me to go out and do something that's healthy for myself and I don't isolate myself at home, and it gets me out, and I need that,” said Octaviano. “I set goals for myself, and I need to follow those goals and accomplish those goals, and finishing that ride is an accomplishment.”

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride

