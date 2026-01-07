Local Green Beret spouse launches 'Green Thread' support program in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Life as a Green Beret spouse can be rewarding, but it can also be isolating. Frequent moves, long deployments, and the unique demands of military life often leave spouses without a clear support system.

That’s why Teah Fagins, a Green Beret spouse herself, is launching Green Thread, a new initiative designed to create a safe space and community for spouses of Green Berets.

Fagins knows the challenges firsthand.

“Sometimes you don’t know a destination. You don’t know how long they’re going to go. It might be a day, it might be six months,” she said. “The things that happen within our families, when your husband deploys, you have no point of contact, and it feels isolating because you can’t share with anyone else.”

After years of navigating this lifestyle, moving 15 times in 17 years, Fagins decided to turn her own experiences into support for others. “What can I do to pour back where I was not poured into? It has to be somebody that has experienced that pain,” she said.

Green Thread launches this month in Colorado Springs as a partnership between The Special Forces Foundation and The Station Foundation, two organizations already dedicated to supporting Special Operations families.

The program will host gatherings twice a month at local spaces including Wayfinder Coffee and Third Space Café, offering both morning and evening cohorts to accommodate spouses in different seasons of life.

“The idea of Green Thread is that we have a safe space for Green Beret spouses to come, be in community, and feel seen and understood,” explained Fagins. “We’re addressing honesty, hope, vulnerability, some taboo topics that are not easy to discuss outside of our community.”

Through guided discussions, shared experiences, and interactive activities, Green Thread aims to foster resilience, connection and peer-to-peer support.

The program also emphasizes giving back. Fagins hopes that spouses who participate feel empowered to support others in the same way they’ve been helped.

“This past year alone in Fort Carson, we were able to serve over 450 people as part of the Special Operations community,” said Fagins. “I hope they feel equipped, not just here, but wherever they go next, to pour into somebody else.”

Green Thread is an exclusive, word-of-mouth community for Green Beret spouses. The program officially kicks off this January, and organizers plan quarterly events to continue building trust and connection within the community.

For more information about Green Thread, or to inquire about participation, visit The Station Foundation’s website.

___

New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year. New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.