'It hits me hard': A local VFW Post in Cañon City is asking for help fixing its roof damage

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Veterans in Cañon City need help to fix roof damage at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4061.

Peter Ziehli, Incoming Post Commander of VFW Post 4061, contacted News5 for help.

"The more leaks, the more the materials deteriorate, and the more the safety problem becomes," said Ziehli.

Ziehli estimates that fixing the roof damage would cost $150,000. He says financing the cost has not been easy despite his efforts.

Last December, a man broke into the building and stole $4,000 from the VFW's ATM. While recovering from that incident, the roof damage has been a headache.

Ziehli says it could get unsafe for veterans.

"It hits me hard. It really hits me hard," said Clinton Allen, a Vietnam veteran at VFW Post 4061.

Allen says the post has been a home where many veterans share their decades-old memories.

"We have a big Thanksgiving dinner. Same thing for Christmas time," said Allen.

Ziehli says the bill is for more than just a building; it is for the nation's heroes. He wants to continue to serve them in a safer place.

"We can use your help,... financial help," Allen said.

If you want to help them, you can contact the VFW Post 4061 directly at the following numbers:

Peter Ziehli, Post Commander

719-896-1170

peter.ziehli@gmail.com

Clinton Allen, Junior Vice Commander

719-371-1627

VFW Post 4061

719-275-9886

215 N Cottonwood Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212





D49 files lawsuit after passing policy that recognizes two sexes in sports School District 49 is filing suit against the state claiming Colorado laws are keeping the district from being able to enforce its new policy on students' biological sex in sports. D49 files lawsuit after passing policy that recognizes two sexes in sports

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.