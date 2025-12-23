How fly fishing is helping veterans heal this holiday season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For many veterans, the holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year, especially for those struggling after service.

Feelings of isolation, painful memories, and mental health challenges can feel heavier this season. But, Project Healing Waters is helping veterans find peace, connection and healing.

Standing knee-deep in flowing water, Army veteran Miguel Chacon focuses on the simple rhythm of fly fishing.

“Picking up my rod… getting in the water… water going through your legs,” said Chacon.

The quiet moments are what he treasures the most.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Chacon. “Just the drive coming out, getting out of the house. It’s an exciting thrill for me.”

After 25 years in the Army, including a deployment to Iraq, Chacon says life after service was not what he expected.

“The first year was okay,” he said. “The second year was isolation. Alcohol… two suicide attempts. It’s rough. It’s been a rough one.”

That all changed when he found Project Healing Waters, an organization that uses many programs, including fly fishing, to help veterans cope with physical and emotional wounds.

“I love every minute of it,” said Chacon. “I love being here with the guys. I got the trust factor back.”

Group leaders say the holidays can be especially hard for veterans who may be alone or reliving past trauma.

“A lot of guys are struggling during the holidays,” said Jerry Doubleday, assistant program lead for Project Healing Waters in Pueblo. “They don’t have family with them. They may be by themselves, which brings back memories from the past.”

On the day of fly fishing, Santa Claus also came to support veterans.

"This is a great thing for any (of our) veterans," said Santa.

But the day wasn’t really about the fish. It was about joy, healing, and finding peace during a challenging time of year.

Organizations like Give Pikes Peak help keep programs like this going by connecting donors with local nonprofits serving veterans and other community needs. The organization worked with 73 nonprofits this year.

Project Healing Waters is one of the organizations that it supports.

“To connect donors with causes they care about,” said Victoria Norton, executive director of Give Pikes Peak. “Donors decide where their money goes."

You can get involved in supporting Project Healing Waters and other organizations serving veterans. More information can be found here.

For veterans like Chacon, that support makes all the difference.

Before leaving, News5 asked Santa for one final message this Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to all,” said Santa. “I pray that you will find some peace in this world. Be kind and be courteous.”

