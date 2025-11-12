‘Freedom Is Not Free’: Veterans gather at Memorial Park to honor service and sacrifice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Veterans Day, community members and veterans from different branches of the military gathered at Memorial Park to honor those who served our country.

The Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Observance took place with several veterans’ organizations.

They laid wreaths at monuments dedicated to individual branches of the military.

Among those in attendance, News5 met 94-year-old Korean War veteran Manuel De Torres.

“From 1950 to 1975,” said De Torres. “My father served 33 years in the Navy. My uncles and nephews,... they were in the military."

For De Torres, Veterans Day is deeply personal. He says it's a time to honor his family’s legacy and the generations of service that came before him.

De Torres also shared a message for younger generations.

“If you are enjoying the liberty and all the United States has to give, maybe join the military and get involved with service to the community,” said De Torres.

As the sound of “Taps” echoed through Memorial Park, it reminded everyone that freedom is not free.

“You should be thankful to live in the U.S.,” said De Torres.

