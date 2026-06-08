El Paso County Veterans Expo aims to connect vets with benefits resources Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County is hosting its 2026 Veterans Expo this Wednesday at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, giving veterans, their families, and active-duty service members a chance to connect with more than 100 vendors offering benefits assistance and support resources.

Attendees can get help filing or re-filing benefit claims, meet with support groups and sit in on informational classes.

Charles Graves with El Paso County Veteran Services said navigating the benefits system can be an overwhelming experience for many veterans.

"It can be extremely difficult and frustrating for veterans. They have a question, they don't know who to call, and so many times they will call us, and we do have many of those resources available," said Graves.

The expo aims to cut through that confusion by bringing resources directly to veterans in one place.

"Getting their questions answered, getting questions answered that they didn't know that they had, finding out about benefits that are available to them that they didn't know that they had, and also all the different resources that help veterans in the area," said Graves.

The expo kicks off at 9 a.m. this Wednesday. Free parking is available at the county parking garage behind the center and at the Olympic Museum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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