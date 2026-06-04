El Paso County is hosting the 2026 Veterans Expo this June

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A major resource fair for veterans is right around the corner.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Government, veterans, their families, and community members are allowed to attend the free full-day expo on Wednesday, June 10.

Veterans will be connected with roughly 120 veteran-focused organizations, which will provide things such as benefits assistance, healthcare information, support for housing, and employment resources.

Hosted at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, the vendor fair will be located in the upper and lower lobbies of the Pikes Peak Center.

The event will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broken up into two sessions: a morning session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Inside the auditorium, there will be keynote speakers from the Colorado National Guard, the Veterans Health Administration, and the Veterans Benefits Administration.

“The Veterans Expo is about connection, connecting Veterans to resources, families to support, and organizations to one another,” said Charles Graves, El Paso County Division of Veterans Services Manager, in the release. “By bringing everything together in one place, we’re helping reduce barriers, increase awareness, and strengthen the network of support available to those who have served.”

Performances will also be held, including that by Walker Wilson, a Nashville-based singer and songwriter who will be performing for the morning program.

Click for more about the event.

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