El Paso County Division of Veterans Services holds claims clinic in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services held a veterans claims clinic on December 18 at the Fountain Utilities Building, providing local veterans with in-person assistance navigating the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits system.

Accredited Veterans Service Officers met individually with veterans to help file claims for healthcare, disability compensation and other benefits. The clinic aimed to reduce barriers veterans often face when seeking assistance through the VA.

“It’s a 30 to 45-minute drive from Fountain to our office, so we wanted to provide the opportunity for veterans who don’t already utilize our services or who have a hard time getting to us,” said Charles Graves, Division Manager for El Paso County Veterans Services.

Thousands of Veterans Not Accessing Benefits

According to Graves, El Paso County is home to approximately 100,000 veterans. Of those, only about 54,000 are currently using VA benefits, leaving an estimated 47,000 veterans who may be eligible but are not accessing available support.

“We’re accredited veteran service officers,” said Graves. “We’re not allowed to charge you money, and being accredited means we have access to your VA file. We’re not guessing, we know exactly what’s going on with your claims.”

The clinic also provided guidance to surviving spouses who may qualify for benefits, offering free assistance and information about resources they may not have known existed.

Veterans Say Face-to-Face Help Makes a Difference

Veterans Jimmy Gurule and Steve Elisha traveled to Fountain for the clinic, despite neither living in the area. Both said the opportunity to receive in-person guidance made the drive worthwhile.

Gurule, a Vietnam veteran from Pueblo, sought help regarding his late mother’s will, which has not been probated after more than three years.

“It’s not about the money,” said Gurule. “When she died, she had six generations alive, with photographs of her grandfather and great-grandfathers. Without help getting into that will, it’s like whole generations are lost.”

Gurule said he initially hesitated to ask for help, but found reassurance through the clinic. Service officers were able to connect him with a Judge Advocate to help guide him through the legal process.

Elisha, who currently has a 90% disability rating, attended the clinic to request a review of his medical records in hopes of increasing his rating.

“Face-to-face is definitely way better than drilling through a phone tree,” said Elisha.

With assistance from a service officer, Elisha was able to submit his claim during the clinic.

“I just sign right here, hit the submit button, and it’s now in the works,” he said.

How to Access Veterans Services

The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services encourages veterans and surviving spouses to seek assistance through accredited service officers, emphasizing that all services are provided at no cost.

For more information, contact the El Paso County Division of Veterans Services at (719)520-7750, email vet@elpasoco.com, or visit veterans.elpasoco.com.

___

____

