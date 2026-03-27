Downtown Colorado Springs resource event connects local veterans with mental health and community support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A veteran resource event in downtown Colorado Springs brought together local non-profits to provide mental health resources, networking, and general support to U.S. veterans in the area.

Organizations like the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center gathered to highlight the need for community involvement. Speakers emphasized that supporting veterans is a responsibility that extends beyond government programs, requiring local communities to step up, according to Robert McLaughlin, executive director at the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center.

"Service doesn't end when the uniform comes off. And it doesn't only belong to those who wore it. Service belongs to all of us," Robert McLaughlin said.

Organizers designed the event to create real opportunities for veterans to heal, rebuild, and participate fully in community life. They noted that while the government tries to help, collaboration among public and private organizations is essential.

"No single organization, public or private, can do it alone... but together, through collaboration and effective systems, we will continue to catch people before they fall," McLaughlin said.

Speakers also emphasized that helping veterans is an investment in the community rather than charity, a sentiment shared by Khristopher Thomas Sr. of Homeward Pikes Peak.

"Recovery, reintegration, and stability are not personal favors. They are the outcomes of communities that choose to invest in people," Khristopher Thomas Sr. said.

The Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center has been connecting Colorado veterans with community resources since 2016. Information on how to get help or get involved is available on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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