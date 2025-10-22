Donations received for military families impacted by government shutdown

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A special donation came in Tuesday to help military families in Fountain impacted by the government shutdown.

The owner of Pet Pantry dropped off 500 pounds of dog and cat food at the VFW in Fountain Tuesday morning.

Kay Bannister, who lives in Fountain, started the donation drive last week, hoping to collect everyday essentials to help. Those essentials include the following:



toiletries

household items

dog food

"If they can't even go and get a simple thing like a packet of toilet paper, it's sad," said Bannister.

There are several drop off sites, including VFW Post 6461, which is located on South Santa Fe Avenue.

There are also donation boxes set up inside the front door of City Hall, and the King Soopers on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

___

____

