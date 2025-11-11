Colorado State Treasurer encourages veterans, families to claim military medals

COLORADO (KOAA) — Dave Young, the Colorado State Treasurer, is encouraging veterans and their families to claim military medals, service records and missing money.

“Our veterans and their loved ones have given so much in service to our country,” said Treasurer Young. “Reconnecting them with their unclaimed property is one small way we can honor their sacrifice and commitment.”

The Colorado Unclaimed Property Division currently has several military decoration, including three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. The Treasury says they hold these items, and notifies the veterans and families they belong to.

“Many veterans are no longer with us, which makes it more challenging to identify and return these items to the rightful heir,” said Bianca Gardelli, Director of the Unclaimed Property Division. “By state law, we never sell military medals or decorations; they remain safe with the Treasury until we can transfer them securely. We encourage families to come forward and collect these priceless heirlooms.”

The Treasury currently has more than 15 million assets. To search for lost property, click here.

