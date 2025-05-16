Colorado Springs roofing company donates roofs to support affordable housing for veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Building affordable housing can be challenging. One reason is the high cost of construction materials.

One small business in Colorado Springs is helping provide affordable homes through donations.

"This will be the sixth veteran home we've built in this development," said Eric Wells, Director of Construction Services with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Wells says the organization builds six to 10 homes every year, one of which is dedicated to a local veteran.

"We build a house, specially for a veteran family. This one in particular is for Willie and Barbara," said Wells.

The goal is to keep construction costs down.

"We've saved about $180,000 total," said Wells.

Wells says the roof is one of the most expensive parts of a house to build, but one roofing company is covering that expense.

"For us, it was a very easy decision," said Kristyn Itani, Owner of Bumble Roofing of Colorado Springs.

Itani says roofing can cost thousands of dollars, but the donation is worth it for the community.

"We care about the people who we are donating roofs to. We are looking forward to years of doing this," said Itani.

Because Itani says everyone deserves a roof over their head.

"Partnering with companies and organizations is incredibly important to keeping the cost of these homes low," said Wells.

