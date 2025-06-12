Colorado expands property tax relief for veterans with disabilities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado is offering a financial break to seniors and veterans. The state aims to assist qualified candidates in paying their property taxes.

A property tax exemption is available for the following:



senior citizens

veterans with a disability

surviving spouses of Gold Star Veterans

surviving spouses of senior citizens or veterans with a disability who were granted the exemption in the past



New this year, veterans who do not have a 100% disability but have been recognized as unemployable status by the Veterans Affairs are now qualified to apply.

As long as the state budget allows, 50% of the first $200,000 of the property value is tax-exempt.

"It's getting harder, not drastically," said Charles Kenneth Rowe, a Vietnam War veteran.

Rowe says he and his wife are stretching their monthly budget. He says the program, if he's qualified, could give them some financial breathing room.

Charles Graves, Manager of El Paso County Veterans Services, says the property tax exemption program is significant for veterans.

"People are in different stages of their lives financially. For some people, this helps stretch their dollar so they can spend more on their transportation needs and medical costs," said Graves.

Here's how you can apply for the program. You must own your home. Visit the Colorado Department of Local Affairs website first. Under 'Exemptions,' go to the Access Senior Citizens and Veterans Exemption Information link, then fill out the application.

Mail or deliver it to your county assessor's office. Once approved, the exemption remains in effect for future years, and the applicant does not need to reapply.

The application deadline for veterans with disabilities is July 1.

For more information on whether you are eligible for the program, click here.

If you're in need of any type of rental assistance, the City of Colorado Springs has an exhaustive list of support options.

