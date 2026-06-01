Carson Connector rideshare service launches free for Fort Carson service members and families

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain and Army officials are teaming up to launch the Carson Connector, a free rideshare service for service members, their families, and base workers at Fort Carson.

The Carson Connector officially launched Monday, replacing the base's old shuttle service. The City of Fountain and Army officials are holding a ribbon-cutting for the new program at 1 p.m.

The system uses 15-passenger vans with designated pickup and drop-off locations throughout the base. In addition to stops around the base, the vans also travel to locations off Post that will be served, including the South Academy Highlands shopping center and Pikes Peak State College.

Rides can be ordered through the Ride Fountain App for iPhone and Android by calling 719-322-2007.

According to the City of Fountain, a total of 8 vans will operate daily.

A military spouse and City of Fountain employee said the service is a huge relief for families without reliable transportation.

"I am a spouse, um, and for the past 10-11 years I have been noticing that there was a lot of, um, soldiers that have not had any, um, cars or vehicles to get around and just walk in blazing heat or in the cold."

For more information about Carson Connector, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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