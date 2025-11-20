Anonymous donor helps Pueblo host upcoming 'Stand Down for Veterans' event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo 'Stand Down for Veterans' event usually happens in September, but this year, it almost didn't happen.

Organizers did not get the usual grant money to put on the event, but an anonymous donor came through.

A 'Stand Down' is where veterans can learn more about services in the community. Homeless veterans can get a hot meal, as well as supplies for the Winter.

The event is now set for Monday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pueblo Workforce Center, which is located in the Midtown Shopping Center.

The organizers planned and put together the event in only a month's time.

"This is a chance for us to not only work with homeless veterans, but veterans in general to find out what services they can get, where to go for them, and how to sign up for them," said Latanya Yarbrough, Posada Program Coordinator.

If you'd like to get involved, Posada is still asking for donations of clothing and shoes. They are also seeking volunteers to help set up the day of the event.

