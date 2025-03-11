A new approach? Local veteran shares journey with natural medicines

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sheri Miller dedicated 26 years of her life to service.

"I did 12 years active duty total," said Miller. "After I met my husband and we had a couple of kids, it was difficult to have two pilots on active duty going opposite direction sometimes."

But those 12 years of active duty, along with 14 years in the reserves, came at a cost.

"I have degenerative disc disease," said Miller. "I'm 100% disabled from the spine and neck compression."

In battling these injuries, Miller says she wanted to try something different.

"I've kind of gotten even more into the holistic approach to things and more natural approaches to things," she said.

These alternative medicines are not covered by Veteran Affairs (VA). The VA's website says it offers acupuncture and chiropractic services, but not the alternatives that Miller seeks.

For these treatments, Miller pays out of pocket at Lavender and Thyme.

"We should be empowering people to take action on their own," said Lavender and Thymer Owner Marissa Young.

Young offered this caution to all of her clients.

"I don't offer quick fixes," said Young. "I want to empower them to continue to take control of their own health."

Young says esthetician's services are not covered in Colorado by insurers or the VA, but Miller says Colorado Springs could still benefit from more businesses that offer services like these.

"It's lacking, but if you know where to look, you're going to find it," said Miller.

