'A lot of guys don't have the funds,' Veterans get assistance at the annual Stand Down event in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An anonymous donor saved Pueblo's annual Stand Down for Veterans event after organizers nearly had to cancel due to lack of grant funding.

The event took place on Monday, providing essential resources and services to homeless veterans in the community. Organizers said the last-minute donation allowed them to continue their mission of supporting those who served.

"I've always wanted to come to one of these Stand Downs, but I always miss them, and I'm glad I came. There's so many resources here. It's unbelievable. It's really cool," said Terry Phillips, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Army during the 1970s.

Phillips served as an assistant machine gunner and tunnel rat during his deployment to Vietnam.

The event featured tables and booths packed with free items for veterans in need.

"Cold weather gear, we make sure they have backpacks, coats, shoes, hoods, so they can stay warm," said Latanya Yarbrough, an organizer and Posada Program Coordinator.

Eleanor Sheahan

"It's a great thing because a lot of guys don't have the funds to go out and get this stuff," said Phillips.

Phillips said he picked up new socks and a sweatshirt, but was primarily seeking help with filing a veterans' claim.

"I want to get with somebody that can write a claim for me. That's really what I was looking for," said Phillips.

Organizers said they can provide that assistance and more.

"Some veterans don't know if they're entitled to things or what they're entitled to or where to go to apply. So, we bring all those agencies here so when the veterans come in, they can apply here today (Monday)," an organizer said.

The event also connects veterans to housing resources, addressing a critical need in the community.

"Because homeless veterans, I mean, they're out there, but then we've got to convince them to come in and receive the services and to trust us enough to help them," said Yarbrough.

Phillips said he is fairly new to Pueblo, but the event helped him connect with other veterans and learn about resources available across the city.

"I can go to the American Legion. They're hooked up with this, and it's just a great thing. I didn't know anybody. Now I know a lot of people," said Phillips.

___

Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest Oral arguments heard by Court of Appeals in case of man left paralyzed during an arrest in Colorado Springs. Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.