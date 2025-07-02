A Colorado Springs organization helps veterans overcome moral injury from their military experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some veterans say what they experienced during their deployment is difficult to discuss with others.

However, an organization, "Coming Home Haunted," in Colorado Springs has a safe space specifically for veterans, so they know they are not alone in their struggle with those untold stories.

The organization is partnering with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

News5 met Army veteran Patric Ryan.

"On Christmas Day, the commander walked in my room and said we just got alerted we are going to the war," said Ryan.

He says he enjoyed his time in the military, but it also came with unforgettable experiences.

"I went from Iraq back to Kuwait. The whole line of vehicles...dead bodies and equipment," said Ryan.

Jay Maloney, President of Coming Home Haunted, says he experienced terrible things when he was deployed in Vietnam.

"When I was in Vietnam, most of my work was in the emergency room. I dealt with terrible things," said Maloney.

Maloney says he met several veterans while serving as a post commander at the local VFW.

"They were not talking about PTSD at all. They are talking about the loss of their brothers and they are talking about suicides from other people," said Maloney. "There is something missing here."

That missing part was, he says, a safe space, so he started a group session for moral injury.

"Moral injury is guilt and shame," said Maloney.

He says it's different from PTSD.

"Let's say you killed someone. You really didn't have to, but you did because that person was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then, they give you a medal for it. They honored you," said Maloney.

Ryan said it's hard to talk about those untold stories with others, including your family.

"It creates too much trauma for them," said Ryan.

Coming Home Haunted is now offering a safe space for those stories.

"We break into small groups of three or four veterans at a time. They began to speak to each other in total safety and privacy," said Maloney.

Ryan says it's necessary to have that type of support.

"It helps to talk through things," said Ryan.

The next group meeting is July 19. It's from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Center. It's also completely free, however, it's limited to the first 20 attendees. You can sign up here.

___

Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1 Buying or selling firearms is going to be more difficult in Colorado. Two major changes in the state gun laws will take effect Tuesday. Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.