Hoedown for Heroes with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veteran Services helps veterans and their families in many ways including mental health and wellness assistance, and in transitioning out of the military. Hoedown for Heroes is an annual celebration of Mt. Carmel’s successes and a celebration to honor and support our veterans and military.

This year, KOAA News5's Dianne Derby and Rob Quirk will emcee the festivities kicking off on November 3 at 5:30 p.m. inside Boot Barn Hall.

This year's event will include a western-style BBQ dinner, line dancing, music, as well as a silent auction. If you plan to attend, go ahead and dust off your boots and dawn your favorite western gear. You can sign up to attend here.

See the silent auction items and place your bid here.

You can also support Mt. Carmel by visiting the Veteran Services Website and clicking the “Make a Donation” button.

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center's mission is "To provide best practices for our military, veterans, and their families through accessible programs, integrated resources, and collaborative partnerships that empower lives and strengthen our community."

They also provide the following programs for veterans, military members, and their families:



transition and employment assistance

behavioral health and wellness

supportive services

connection to community resources

safe event space

KOAA News5 is proud to partner with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center as part of our You Are Not Alone campaign, which brings awareness to the challenges faced by active duty, reserve, and guard members alongside veterans in our communities.

Learn more: You Are Not Alone

